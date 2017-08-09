Courageous women to shave it all off for cancer

Tammy-Lee A'Bell, Lyn Carpenter and Tanya Watson will be shaving off their locks.

BY SATURDAY night, these three local ladies will be hair free.

The brave Bundaberg women are losing their locks for cancer as part of their fundraising efforts for Relay for Life.

Their team 'Step AnD Go Go' have organised a group shave on the Cancer Council Queensland event's main stage on Saturday, August 12, from 8.30pm.

Team captain Tammy-Lee A'Bell, who will be among those facing the clippers, encouraged locals to watch the shave and donate.

"Joining me will be my fellow team member Tanya Watson and Relay committee member Lyn Carpenter,” she said.

"We're really after some support as your hair becomes part of your identity, so to lose it, like women with cancer often do, is a big, emotional thing.”

Ms A'Bell took part in Relay For Life last year, but 2017 will mark the first time the rest of her team members will take to the track.

"I raved about last year's event and as many members of our family have been affected by cancer we decided to form a team and Relay in their memory,” she said.

"Our team name represents the names of family members who lost their life to cancer.”

"Taking part is beyond personal for us and we want to raise as much money as we can.”

Bundaberg Relay For Life, held August 12-13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, is an 18 hour, overnight event where teams keep a baton moving in a relay style walk or run in support of all Queenslanders, all cancers.Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said the efforts of those shaving encapsulated the spirit of Relay For Life.

"Relay For Life is about coming together as a community to support each other, remember loved ones lost and make a real difference in the fight against cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"It is an emotional event, but one that is also empowering and gives hope to the 1630 people diagnosed with cancer each year in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

"All funds raised from Relay For Life support Cancer Council's vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and support services.”

To register a team, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85. Registration on the day is $40.

For more information about breast cancer and Cancer Council Queensland visit www.cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20 for information and support.