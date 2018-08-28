Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A Coast couple have been charged following a violent set-up targeting a visa holder.
FILE PHOTO: A Coast couple have been charged following a violent set-up targeting a visa holder. Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE
Crime

Couple's violent set-up targets visa holder

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Aug 2018 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been arrested and charged over a burglary set-up targeting a visa holder.

Beerwah police acting officer in charge Tully Anderson said on Thursday a 34-year-old Pakistani man on a student visa had driven a female friend from Brisbane to Beerwah.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said the woman told the victim she needed to collect her belongings from an ex-partner's house and asked him to park at a location on Ironwood Crescent.

The pair waited at the spot for a while when another car drove up behind them and parked.

Acting Snr Sgt Anderson said a man got out of the car holding a large knife.

He threatened the driver before stealing the victim's car keys and mobile phone.

The man and woman fled the scene together.

Acting Snr Sgt Anderson said the victim and accused woman had known each other for a month.

He said a man and woman, both 33-years-old were charged with several offences and would appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on September 19.

arrest beerwah police station police sunshine coast threats weapon
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Sweat, tears and adventure as women set to hike 800km

    premium_icon Sweat, tears and adventure as women set to hike 800km

    News ONE trail, six women, 33 days, 800 kms and an endless amount of adventure mixed with an experience of a lifetime.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:55 PM
    Lifeline: Farmer, former Bundy Health boss's drought battle

    premium_icon Lifeline: Farmer, former Bundy Health boss's drought battle

    News The kindness of one farmer to another resulted in much needed feed

    UPDATE: Man remains in hospital after serious farm injury

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man remains in hospital after serious farm injury

    News Man, 27, remains in Brisbane hospital after farm injury

    Local Partners