Couple’s selfless act to keep Marcus Mission running

Jon Morgan and his wife Simone Hayden launched Marcus Mission to help build strength and resilience in at-risk men.

Jon Morgan and his wife Simone Hayden launched Marcus Mission to help build strength and resilience in at-risk men.

THE couple who started Marcus Mission are going above and beyond as they auction their house with all proceeds going to the charity.

Jon and Simone Morgan’s nephew Marcus Roberts took his own life in 2014.

Since his death, the family has working tirelessly to provide resilience workshops and companionship in the form of Marcus Mission to Bundy and other communities.

Mr Morgan said for years they had been donating money made from renting out the house to the charity and this was the next step.

“Rent has always gone into the charity, but we feel we can put more in by selling it, donating the proceeds and providing the charity with an annual income,” Mr Morgan said.

“We had our godson/nephew living with us at the time and we just think as a community we can do more.”

Mr Morgan said their major yearly fundraiser coming up was cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our major fundraising event the Trek to Connect was postponed so it just means if the program goes for the next 20 years we will at least have base funding at the beginning of every year,” he said.

Scott Anderson is on a mission to help save lives.

Bundy man Scott Anderson was supposed to partake in the Trek to Connect but said it was honour to know Don after hearing their selfless act.

After losing his 14-year-old son and the mother of his children to suicide, Mr Anderson started helping others through Marcus Mission.

“It is something close to my heart, I felt having survived it some of the coping mechanisms I used, the skills I gained and the lessons I learned from those experiences could be passed on,” Mr Anderson said.

“I had an obligation to try and share that and help just one person that’s one family who doesn’t have to suffer as family’s do.

“I think I will always be involved with it here in Bundaberg. It’s about encouraging men to have the skills and confidence to be vulnerable and open up and to not feel bad from doing that.”

The home, located at 72 Jellicoe St in Coorparoo, will go under the hammer on March 28, click here to see the home.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.