Couple's plan for farm stay glamping at Splitters Creek

BIG PLANS: Bundaberg woman Carly Clark, and her husband Ashley hope to develop their Splitters Farm into a farm stay with safari tents and camping sites. Tahlia Stehbens

PLANS for a nature-based tourism operation at Sharon, that would enable guests to relax in safari tents amongst lush tropical bushland, have been submitted by a couple keen to see visitors reconnect to the land.

Carly and Ashley Clark, who own Splitters Farm, hope to develop their property into a farm stay with eight safari tents, 40 camp sites, camp kitchen and even a cafe, all with river views.

"We wanted our kids to have a rural upbringing and be able to ride horses and pat cows, and watch baby chickens hatch," Mrs Clark said.

"That's what we wanted to bring our kids up with.

"I guess we saw an opportunity with other people coming here that they could come here for a day trip or come here for a night and camp and do the same."

Situated on Splitters Creek, the property is a fully operational farm, but is also home to native animals such as wallabies, platypus, barramundi, sleepy cod, prehistoric lung fish and over 150 documented species of Australian bird life.

According to the development application submitted this week, visitors would be able enjoy all the benefits of a farm stay, whilst having access to the naturally beautiful Splitters Creek for activities such as bass fishing, kayaking, horse riding, swimming in the creek, and rope swinging or stand up paddle boarding.

"The stuff you used to do as a kid," Mrs Clark said.

An existing shed on the property is earmarked to become a produce store and café as part of the staged development.

"Everything we provide in the café will hopefully either be grown on the farm or within the local district," Mrs Clark said.

The family hope to have their camping and glamping area up and running by mid next year.

"The website will be launched soon and we're hoping to start taking bookings from January and then we'll be open hopefully June next year," Mrs Clark said.

"We are very excited. We love to host people, we love cooking and we love showing people around the place and the farm, so it combines Ashley's love of farming and my love of hosting people. And the kids end up with a great lifestyle as a result."

Most animals on the farm have been taken on after other people realised they couldn't care for, or afford them, anymore.

"We've got every animal imaginable," Mr Clark said.

If approved, the couple plans to develop the farm stay in four stages, with the camping sites, amenities building, camp kitchen, office and reception area all in stage 1.