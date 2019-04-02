Couple’s embarrassing Myer gift return

WHEN Sam Mangan took his weekend shopping purchases home and started rummaging through his new loot he discovered an unexpected item.

Sitting on top of his new Maxwell Williams cutlery set was an engagement card.

Cue immediate laughs and a hilarious Instagram story as the Gold Coast businessman who loves sharing a good rant naturally took to social media to explain the embarrassing return mishap.

Mr Mangan bought the set which retails for $299 from Myer.

"Sorry, Damo, Candice and Layla, your gift has been handed over by Jarred and Rach when they returned it and didn't even open it to look at the card," he exclaimed on Instagram.

"What a gift. How rude is that?"

Sam took to Instagram to ask his fans if they wanted one of his rants.

He filmed the surprise find in his cutlery box as he opened his purchases.



The savvy shopper then spoke to local radio station Hot Tomato to share the funny find and get the card back to its rightful home.

"One of the girls who gave the gift messaged me," he told news.com.au.

"The couple who received it are on their honeymoon.

"They've received a phone call from someone who heard the radio.

"Apparently there was a faulty spoon and that's why it was returned. It's a sneaky cover story.

"What is a faulty spoon? That is the real question. But it was cute cover nonetheless."

Jarred and Rach have since said they want their card back.

Mr Mangan said he gave his new set several runs through the dishwasher just to be sure.

"The card was right next to the (pamphlet) details sitting right there," he said.

"In my head it's post-engagement party, they've looked at all the presents, got a couple sets of cutlery and said these are the ones they don't want and forgot to remove the card.

"The only explanation in my head is when you buy cutlery there's a bit of foam on top. The card was on top of that and when they've pulled the lid off the foam has stuck to the top."

The couple have reportedly messaged friends from their honeymoon saying they want the card back.

Mr Mangan is hoping they can do it on air to close the mysteriously hilarious case once and for all.