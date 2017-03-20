30°
Couple woken from sleep, 'stabbed with Samurai sword'

Amy Formosa
Eliza Wheeler
and | 20th Mar 2017 7:35 AM Updated: 11:26 AM
The house on Smith Street in Maryborough where a stabbing happened on Sunday night.
The house on Smith Street in Maryborough where a stabbing happened on Sunday night. Eliza Wheeler

UPDATE 8.15AM: IT IS believed a Samarai sword may have been used to stab two people in Maryborough on Sunday night.

Paramedics have confirmed they were called to the home about 10pm after reports of the gruesome attack.

Ambulance officers treated the woman for injuries to her hand, and the man sustained injuries to his face, chest, abdomen, arms and legs.

Police are continuing their investigations.

EARLIER: DETECTIVES are investigating after a couple were asleep in their home and woke to find a male intruder inside their bedroom.

Initial inquiries indicate around 9.40pm on Sunday a 36-year-old woman saw a man climb through the bedroom window in Maryborough.

She yelled out and woke up a 37-year-old man.

Police can confirm both men sustained injuries after a struggle, as did the woman.

The injured intruder fled the home through the kitchen and later went to Maryborough Hospital with injuries including lacerations to his arm and face.

The man and woman were both taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The female victim had a laceration to her hand.

The male victim received lacerations to his face and abdomen and scratches to his neck and back.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Police investigations are continuing.

Couple woken from sleep, 'stabbed with Samurai sword'

The house on Smith Street in Maryborough where a stabbing happened on Sunday night.

UPDATE: She yelled out and woke up a 37-year-old man.

'Crocodile infested waters': Men wash up near Curtis Island after crash

AT ABOUT 3.50pm Saturday, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a rescue mission near Curtis island in the Cape Keppel region after debris from a helicopter had been found washed up on the coast.

Two men were found washed ashore in critical conditions

