Couple weigh personal cost of serving their country

TIME TO REMEMBER: Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat caretakers Pete and Kate Mottram reflect on the costs of serving their country. Picture: Supplied

NEW caretakers at Camp Gregory Veterans Retreat say their family has paid an emotional price from serving in the military.

Yet they would continue to serve if they could, as they called it part of their identity.

East Timor and former Afghanistan soldier Sergeant Pete Mottram and wife Kate, a former Royal Australian Navy officer, acknowledged the struggles of post traumatic stress disorder from their own experiences.

They moved from Brisbane to the retreat in Woodgate after volunteering at Camp Gregory as part of non-profit organisation Team Rubicon late last year.

Kate Mottram marches during a festival while serving in the Royal Australian Navy.

Although they had plenty of peace and quiet far from the city, the social isolation measures meant it would be a difficult Anzac Day for Mrs Mottram, who fixed communications and sonar for Sea King helicopters in the 1990s.

“The hardest part for us is we have a large tribe, so to speak,” Mrs Mottram said.

“There’s usually more than 20 of us in the same place and the same dawn service, we can’t do that this year.

“This is our day in our family, this is more important than Easter, almost more important than birthdays and it’s up there with Christmas.

Kate Mottram as a recruit in the Royal Australian Navy.

“Our kids have to have a good excuse not to attend a dawn service. We don’t miss it, so we won’t see our kids or our grandchildren this year, so it’s pretty hard.”

But between the RSL, ­social media, news coverage and the holding of lanterns in front of driveways, Mrs Mottram did not feel forgotten.

Sgt Mottram said it was how people spent their time that mattered – coronavirus could not stop Anzac Day.

“If you spend your time on Anzac Day at home having a cup of tea or a beer thinking of your mates you served with, then that’s how you spend Anzac Day,” he said.

“I don’t think the march down the street, the cenotaph, the ceremonies, all that sort of stuff will make any ounce of difference to any veteran, to tell you the truth, that Anzac Day has happened.”

Sergeant Pete Mottram served in Timor and Afghanistan. Picture: Supplied

Sgt Mottram said there was a huge cost to the families of soldiers deployed for nine months in the Afghanistan War, of which he wished more civilians were aware.

He was heavily impacted by serving his country and it contributed to the loss of a marriage and mental and physical health.

“My personal adjustment of the first couple of years was pretty disjointed, uneasy to settle, very hard to find that time to switch off and relax,” he said.

“So adjustment … I think it’s very much in the individual’s hands, it’s how you approach it and what you want to hold on to and what you want to let go of.”