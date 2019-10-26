Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime scenes have been established at two locations in Brisbane after a terrifying home invasion overnight.
Crime scenes have been established at two locations in Brisbane after a terrifying home invasion overnight.
Crime

Couple tied and bashed in home invasion horror

by Nicole Pierre
26th Oct 2019 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are investigating the assault of a man and woman who were taped and tied up in their Brisbane home overnight.

Police allege a group of people entered the home of a 55-year-old man and 39-year-old woman before tying them up and taping their mouths on Huxham Street, Raceview between midnight and 3am Saturday.

The man was then assaulted and suffered serious injuries before the pair were taken to a site in Ripley and released.

Police arrived after the woman called for help.

Crime scenes have been established at both Raceview and Ripley addresses.

The man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

Police are investigating

More Stories

Show More
assault crime editors picks home invasion

Top Stories

    Safe space for kids, women

    premium_icon Safe space for kids, women

    Community Jerrub is an accredited and self-funded organisation that offers emergency accommodation for females and children who are domestic violence victims or homeless.

    More value in racing than just money

    premium_icon More value in racing than just money

    News The popularity of races across the Wide Bay has allowed the area to put a huge...

    A very merry Bundaberg twist on Christmas

    premium_icon A very merry Bundaberg twist on Christmas

    News THERE’S only 60 days until Christmas and the fruit mince pies are on the shelves of...

    Chopper crew fly in to say thank you

    premium_icon Chopper crew fly in to say thank you

    News STUDENT’S at St Luke’s Anglican School got a real treat yesterday with the...