Couple fined $630 for roosters... but they don't have any

SAGA CONTINUES: The Hughes are still facing complaints despite getting rid of all their roosters. Max Fleet BUN210316PET1

DESPITE removing all of the roosters off their property, the fowl feud between Julieanne and Ronald Hughes and their neighbour continues.

Close to two years of what the Hughes describe as hell is showing no signs of easing up, with the number of complaints and fines issued by the Bundaberg Regional Council growing.

The Settlement Rd couple live on a 10ha property and have been receiving compliance and infringement notices, have had a rooster taken away and have racked up thousands of dollars in fines they aren't paying.

Mr Hughes said the whole situation was a joke and he's had enough.

"It's pathetic - the roosters have been gone for at least two months and we get another $630 fine," Mr Hughes said.

"They keep saying we haven't complied but we have taken all the roosters away and invited the council to come have a look around and no one will come.

"We still haven't got our rooster back that they took without any paperwork to say they were taking it or how we were to get it back."

Mr Hughes said he was told this time they have evidence of the rooster crowing, but when he asked to see it he was denied.

"I'd like to see what it is, because we don't have any roosters anymore," he said.

"They are a bunch of brain-dead idiots.

"When we had the roosters I'd pick up marbles, sinkers and even a horse brush from the neighbour who would throw the stuff at the shed to make them crow."

Having never spoken to the neighbour before, Mr Hughes said he is bewildered by the whole situation.

The couple said they had complied with every notice and didn't know what else to do.

"If the community gets behind me and gives me some money, I'll run for mayor and sack the lot of them," Mr Hughes said.

"Like we've said before, if we had the money, we'd move but we don't.

"The roosters are at our neighbours across the road, so I walk up there every day to feed them and that's not good for my health with only 20% lung capacity."

A council spokesman said the matter involving the complaint was under investigation and so the council was unable to provide information.

"Almost 100% of complaints received by council for investigation and action by local laws officers are the result of neighbours unable to resolve a dispute," he said.