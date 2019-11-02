Couple setting out to fill life with adventures, not possessions

OFF ON AN AD-VAN-TURE: Dean Walk and Jessica Sheehy are eager to get on the road and start the next chapter of their life doing what they love.

SURFBOARD, check. Guitar, check.

With the essentials packed and the van hitched, Jessica Sheehy and Dean Walk are ready to start the next chapter of their ad-van-ture together.

Having planned to up-root their lives in July last year from Bargara, where Jessica worked in childcare and Dean was an electrician, the final count down is on.

The duo behind Salty Vanture will start their on Monday and they couldn’t be more excited about it.

Looking forward to the freedom which is afforded with their new lifestyle, they said living a simple stress-free life, which was filled with adventure rather than possessions, was what they were looking for.

But the plan is to have no plan.

They have spent the past few months setting up the caravan and car and decluttering their lives in preparation for their journey.

Miss Sheehy said it was easier than she thought to minimise their belongings, all she needed was a surfboard, and Mr Walk said his guitar had to come too.

Other than that, nothing bar the two of them really mattered.

“We both wanted a change in career, but didn’t know what to do,” they said.

Having saved up a safety net to enable them the freedom to do what they want, they said when it came to employment, it had to be something they enjoy, rather than it being about putting money in the bank.

Perhaps they will find their calling along the way.

With some overseas trips already ticked off, their shared passion for the outdoors, sand and surf, it made perfect sense for them to explore the plethora offered in Australia.

They said often when they told people they were travelling along the coast, they were met with people wishing they could do that too, but Miss Sheehy and Mr Walk’s response remained the same - “you can”.

“Everyone puts it in the too hard basket,” Mr Walk said as they advocated for people to fulfil their dreams.

The two said, “What’s the point in waiting until we are old to travel? We are young, fit and healthy now”.

With Burleigh Heads the first of many destinations, shark diving in South Australia and Tasmania are just some of the adventures they are looking forward to.

They sold the television and have been sitting on camp chairs for the past two months and now with the fridge gone, they said they were more than ready for what comes next.

To keep up with the Salty Vanture couple, you can follow them on Instagram @salty_vanture

or Facebook.