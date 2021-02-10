Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

Husband and wife Dallas and Jess Hood are celebrating 10 years of owning the local Harley Davidson dealership.

Owners of a popular Bundaberg motorbike dealership have celebrated 10 years in business and let’s just say their journey so far has been one heck of a ride.

Co-owners of Harley Davidson Bundaberg Dallas and Jess Hood first moved from Kingaroy to Bundaberg in January 2011, when the opportunity of a lifetime came their way.

General manager and co-owner of Harley Davidson Bundaberg Jess Hood with her special 30th anniversary fat boy motorcycle. Picture: Rhylea Millar

The store’s previous owner was relocating to Perth to build a new shop and with the husband and wife team being well known in the industry the offer was floated their way.

“Dallas used to work for his father’s dealership which he had for years and I had my own full-time job so I would work at the bike shop on Saturdays and help out with merchandise and fashion buying,” Jess said.

“They must have seen something they liked because Harley Davidson approached us and invited us to come have a look before it officially went on the market and we decided to go for it.”

At the time Jess was working as the Mayor’s assistant for the South Burnett Council and planned to apply for similar work in Bundy, but Dallas asked her to join him as the store’s GM.

“I had just turned 25 and had a team of staff to manage – it was a bit of a learning curve in the beginning but I was able to apply experience from my previous role which helped a lot,” Jess said.

“Since then our business has grown, created three new positions and now we have a team of 12 … it’s great having a really strong team here at the store to back us up.”

Over the years, Dallas, Jess and their team have overcome challenges including the floods but would rather look back fondly on the many positive memories they have.

“For me something I will always remember fondly is being welcomed into Bundy with open arms – our customer base really welcomed us into the community and we’ve made some great friendships,” Jess said.

“Over the years we’ve done lots of charity rides as it’s always been something we’ve loved to do and the Bundaberg community has always been so generous in helping us raise money.

“We’ve also gone to the U.S. multiple times for worldwide dealer ride events and going on rides around town with customers is always fun … these are things we’ve really missed not being able to do because of COVID-19.”

To thank customers for their ongoing support over the last decade the local Harley Davidson dealership is hosting a celebration on February 20 and the whole community is invited to attend.

On the day there will be lots of giveaways, a sausage sizzle and cake cutting to mark the special milestone.

Throughout the month the owners are putting together a large raffle with all proceeds going to two charities.

“We didn’t expect that people would be as excited about our anniversary as they are – we received calls and emails and lovely comments on Facebook all day, so that was really appreciated,” Jess said.

“I have no idea about what the next 10 years will hold but I know that with Harley, it’s going to be great.”

For more information and for updates about the 10 year anniversary event, click here.