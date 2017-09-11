Couple reveals secret to 60-year marriage

IN LOVE: Pat and Ray McMullen are celebrating 60 years of marriage this month.

WHEN Ray first laid his eyes on Pat, he said he knew she was the love of his life.

The McMullens met in a Queensland town called Bluff when Ray took a job at the mines and although things didn't go smoothly straight away, the duo said their love was one of a kind.

"I knew straight away, I said 'this is it',” he said.

"I loved her from the minute I saw her, but I don't think she liked me very much.

"I used to drink a bit.”

The couple overcame their initial differences and were married on September 21, almost 60 years ago.

In their life together, Ray took up jobs in the mining industry and the pair travelled to Rockhampton, Moura and eventually bought a house in Bargara where they said family time was their number one priority.

"We have three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren,” Pat said.

"When we moved to Bargara it was lovely because the grandkids learnt how to swim, it was a wonderful time.”

It was also a time for a career change, with Ray retiring from the mine life and starting up a lawn mowing business with Pat.

"That's where we both started mowing lawns for a living,” Ray said.

"We met a lot of really lovely people during that time and made so many friends,” Pat said.

The now 85 and 81 year olds are celebrating 60 years of marriage this month and said their life together was one big highlight.

"Everything we do, we do it all together,” Ray said.

"We set targets for ourselves and try to keep in line with them,” Pat said.

The duo said throughout their marriage they had grown together and become the best of friends.

The happy couple.

"There is nothing I don't love about her, we have never had a decent argument in our lives,” Ray said.

"He is my husband and my partner in life,” Pat said.

When it comes to a successful marriage, the couple said love was key.

"If you are not in love, don't get married,” Ray said.

"I have been in love for 60 years.

"You fall in love and you stay in love.”

A message from their family

Congratulations Dad and Mum, have a wonderful day.

Thank you for all your love and support and always being there.

You are very special and very much loved by your family .

Lots of love, from all of your family.