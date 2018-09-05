Menu
SENSELESS ACT: Terry McDonaugh was shocked to return from holiday and find four to five of the gumtrees on his property had been poisoned.
Environment

Couple return from cruise to find garden gum trees poisoned

Michelle Gately
by
5th Sep 2018 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
YOU expect to find some piles of mail on your return from holidays, not a yard full of poisoned gum trees.

The dying trees and a lingering stench of chemicals greeted Terry McDonaugh and his wife Donna when they returned from a Mediterranean cruise on Thursday.

An easement and creek run through the McDonaugh's property and in the 14 years since his family built in Norman Gardens, they've turned the usually dry creek into a patch of tranquil bushland.

Mr McDonaugh said the smell of chemical poison was still evident when they returned home over a month later.

 

Terry McDonaugh was saddened to return from holiday and find four to five of the gumtrees on his property had been poisoned.
The four to five fully-grown gum trees had full foliage when the family went on holiday, but now the branches are bare and there is a thick carpet of leaves along the creek bed.

There are dark rings around the base of the trees which have been targeted.

There's nothing that can be done to save the trees and Mr McDonaugh is concerned the weak dead wood could be felled in a severe storm.

"You don't expect for anybody to walk into your yard with a toxic poison or anything it might have been and kill the trees you've had for 13 years," he said.

 

This shows a darker line where poison is thought to have been sprayed.
Mr McDonaugh said those responsible had been careful to avoid his home's CCTV cameras, possibly entering the property under the bridge which crosses the easement.

He is concerned the poison is now in the soil and could leech into local waterways.

Although it is possible to test for which poison was used, that can cost upwards of $500 and Mr McDonaugh said there was nothing it could do to change the situation.

The incident has been reported to Rockhampton Regional Council and they've confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

Mr McDonaugh said council officers had door-knocked the neighbourhood and written to residents.

