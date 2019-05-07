Couple rattled as car accelerates and kills little dog

SLOW DOWN: John Willems is pleading with drivers to pay more attention.

STILL haunted by the motorcycle crash that left him with post traumatic stress disorder, John Willems has been further traumatised after witnessing a dog hit and killed by a driver who failed to stop.

Mr Willems is pleading with drivers to pay more attention and show a little compassion for the world around them.

Out visiting garage sales on Saturday with his wife Denise, the couple had stopped to buy lunch from a Svensson St takeaway shop about 11am when a little black and brown foxie terrier-cross wondered out onto the road in front of them.

Doing what he could, Mr Willems went to try and move the dog off the road and out of danger.

"I went to step out onto the road and as the dog was in the middle of the road a car on the left had stopped," he said.

"A white car came from the right and I heard it accelerate.

"I stepped back and then it just hit the dog. It came out the back of the car and landed at my feet.

"You can imagine the injuries on the dog.

"He was just barely alive ... he didn't live for too long."

Mr Willems said while he heard the car accelerate, he wasn't certain if the driver deliberately drove at the dog or simply wasn't paying attention.

"The car and the driver showed no remorse. There was no sign of stopping," he said.

"I could have been a young child on the road.

"I'd hate to see it happen to someone's child or another dog."

Acutely aware how a spilt second of attention could have life altering consequences, Mr Willems believed not enough drivers were giving the task 100 per cent of their attention.

"People aren't aware of their surroundings when they drive," he said.

"They see two feet in front of them. They don't notice what goes on around them or on the side of the road.

"People are always in a hurry. People are on their phones."

Mr Willems said the dog belonged to a family who lived nearby, including two children, who were left devastated.

"They were in tears," he said.

"When you witness something thing like this it knocks you round," Mrs Willems added.

After being involved in a collision with a car that stopped in front of him while he was riding his motorcycle, Mr Willems said he was reliving the incident after Saturday, and was really struggling.

"I haven"t eaten properly since then. I haven't slept properly since then," he said.

"It's triggered my PTSD really badly."

Mrs Willems said people just don't seem to care these days.

"There's no compassion anymore," she said.

"There's a rippling effect, it affected us, it affected the family of the dog, it affected the other driver who stopped.

"And thankfully our four-year-old grandson, who was with us, didn't see it. It would have traumatised him."

Mr Willems has since detailed the incident to police.