Couple pleads guilty to wild ride on drugs

A JUDGE has admonished a couple who sold a mix of meth and ecstasy, saying it was dangerous to users.

Father-of-three Dylan James Todd, 27, and Tanisha Taylor, 18, appeared in Bundaberg Supreme Court this week on a raft of charges stemming from a crime spree last year.

Each faced one count of possessing dangerous drugs over 2g, while Taylor had one count of breaking into a car and Todd had 27 minor charges, including four counts of failing to stop for police and five counts of fraud.

The bender started after Todd breached his parole and would be returned to jail to serve the remainder of a previous sentence.

The couple stole a car from Brisbane, while the owner was asleep, as well as the woman's handbag, bank cards, cash, her purse, gift cards and a pair of ladies' shoes in late January last year.

They later attached number plates stolen from other vehicles, failed to stop for police and committed several fuel drive-offs. Todd was disqualified from driving at the time.

On February 3, they were pulled over by police north of Gin Gin but drove off when the officer got out of his vehicle.

Police abandoned the ensuing pursuit once it reached speeds of 160km/h.

They failed to stop at an RBT in Gladstone on February 5 and, when spotted by police with different number plates on the front and back of the vehicle in Bargara, they drove on the wrong side of the road to escape.

On another occasion when a policeman walked in front of the vehicle in an attempt to get Todd to pull over, he drove straight at the officer.

Todd used the car owner's bank card to make purchases at McDonald's, a convenience store and a service station.

The pair also broke into a woman's car on the Gold Coast.

They was arrested in February last year after police found a stolen car they'd been using outside a house in Walkervale.

Inside the car, police found more than 26g of powder in a plastic bags. It contained 11.4 per cent ecstasy and 3.99 per cent methamphetamine.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson said that had been a "dangerous mixture”, given users could be consuming meth when they thought they were only taking ecstasy.

After he was arrested, police found a cylinder containing the powerful opiate buprenorphine in Todd's underwear.

Taylor's barrister, Tom Zwoerner, said his client had since turned her life around, now had two jobs, was studying and was back living with her mother.

He said she had dropped out of school in Year 11, had been homeless and was, in her own words, in a "s--- of a place” when she met Todd in late 2016.

Todd's barrister, Callan Cassidy, said his client, who left school in Year 9, had completed a tertiary entrance program in jail, was halfway through a business diploma and, once that was completed, intended to enrol in a business degree.

He said Todd's parents had separated when he was 12, he'd been sexually abused as a child, had ADHD and had been introduced to meth at the age of 13 and developed an addiction at the age of 18.

Justice Roslyn Atkinson sentenced Taylor to 18 months probation and to undergo random drug testing. No convictions were recorded.

Justice Atkinson sentenced Todd, who has been in custody since February last year, to three years in jail, with a parole eligibility date of July 6.

He must also serve a mandatory two-year licence ban.

"You're just throwing your life away,” Justice Atkinson told Todd, who she said had a "desperately long” criminal history.

"You're still not even 30,” she said.

"So you've got a lot of life ahead of you, probably 50 years. It's up to you how you spend it.”