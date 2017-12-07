Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein got married at Everest Base Camp.

Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein got married at Everest Base Camp.

MOST couples face some hurdles when it comes to making their perfect day just right.

For Bundaberg's Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein, those hurdles included problems with altitude and freezing temperatures.

Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein wanted a marriage with a difference, getting married on Mt Everest and then flying to Thailand for their reception. Cherry May Ward

Trekking up Mt Everest for 11 days on their own, the couple finally reached Base Camp to exchange vows on October 11.

"We didn't go in a group, it was just us and we had to carry our wedding clothes and everything so it was a bit of a challenge,” Ms Turunen said.

Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein got married at Everest Base Camp.

Ms Turunen said she and Tom had focused on their fitness beforehand and had climbed Mt Walsh, but nothing compared to the challenge of Everest.

"Tom had never been before so it was a first for him,” she said.

Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein wanted a marriage with a difference, getting married on Mt Everest and then flying to Thailand for their reception. Cherry May Ward

"It was very 'us'. We like outdoor activities and it was very out of the box.”

On the fourth anniversary of the day they met, the pair exchanged vows after Ms Turunen changed into her wedding gown behind a rock in chilling -10 weather.

Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein wanted a marriage with a difference, getting married on Mt Everest and then flying to Thailand for their reception. Cherry May Ward

"It was physically and mentally really hard so it was very special to make it up there,” she said.

After their special day, the pair flew to Thailand for a beach reception and celebration with family.

LOVED UP: Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein marry at Everest Base Camp.

Mr Rein's family travelled from Australia, while Ms Turunen's family came from her native Finland.

"I always dreamed of having a beach wedding and a mountain wedding and I got both those things,” she said.

Ms Turunen is well known in Bundaberg as the creator of Rawlicious Delicious raw, vegan sweets. The couple is already planning more overseas adventures and say they will go back to Nepal.