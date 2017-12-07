Menu
Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

Crystal Jones
by

MOST couples face some hurdles when it comes to making their perfect day just right.

For Bundaberg's Heidi Turunen and Tom Rein, those hurdles included problems with altitude and freezing temperatures.

Trekking up Mt Everest for 11 days on their own, the couple finally reached Base Camp to exchange vows on October 11.

"We didn't go in a group, it was just us and we had to carry our wedding clothes and everything so it was a bit of a challenge,” Ms Turunen said.

Ms Turunen said she and Tom had focused on their fitness beforehand and had climbed Mt Walsh, but nothing compared to the challenge of Everest.

"Tom had never been before so it was a first for him,” she said.

"It was very 'us'. We like outdoor activities and it was very out of the box.”

On the fourth anniversary of the day they met, the pair exchanged vows after Ms Turunen changed into her wedding gown behind a rock in chilling -10 weather.

"It was physically and mentally really hard so it was very special to make it up there,” she said.

After their special day, the pair flew to Thailand for a beach reception and celebration with family.

Mr Rein's family travelled from Australia, while Ms Turunen's family came from her native Finland.

"I always dreamed of having a beach wedding and a mountain wedding and I got both those things,” she said.

Ms Turunen is well known in Bundaberg as the creator of Rawlicious Delicious raw, vegan sweets. The couple is already planning more overseas adventures and say they will go back to Nepal.

