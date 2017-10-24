Couple of Bundy 'slobs' smash their fitness goals

FITNESS: Before and after shots of Bundaberg couple Jen and Mark Watterson, who have lost more than 42kg combined on their fitness journey.

AT 45 years of age and the heaviest she had ever been, Jennifer Watterson said she had lost all hope of losing weight.

The Bundaberg woman said last year she was feeling depressed, tired, hated looking in the mirror and clothes shopping left her feeling miserable because "there was nothing that looked nice”.

That's where her story changes dramatically.

With a new job opportunity and almost healed after hip surgery, Mrs Watterson said it was the right time to start up at the gym, and it's a decision that has changed her life.

"I joined in the first week of August 2016 weighing in at 68kg,” she said.

"I am only five foot tall and my BMI was 32 when I started.”

"I knew that there was a bit of a journey ahead but I was prepared - it was time.”

Mrs Watterson said she signed up with Improvements Fitness Centre and, with help from instructor Courtney Barbera and the team, she was on her way.

"By December 2016 I had lost a total of 12kg,” she said.

"In January of 2017 I started doing more weights and I was working out sometimes six days a week.

"I really started to notice massive changes in my shape, my energy and a zest for life that I thought would never return after my teens.”

FITNESS: Jen Watterson and Improvements Fitness Centre trainer Courtney Barbera at the Ring Road Run.

It wasn't long before her husband, Mark, decided to join in on the fitness fun.

"Honestly, before all of this we were slobs,” Mrs Watterson said.

"We ate way too much of the wrong foods and were stuck in a routine of getting home from work (and) plonking in front of the TV with a beer in hand.

"Now I only have alcohol maybe once a fortnight. Sometimes I can't believe how fit am.”

Mrs Watterson reached her goal weight of 49kg and a BMI of 22 in March this year, and her husband has also slimmed down to 72kg, a loss of about 22kg.

"I had to do a complete wardrobe change and buying clothes became a joy,” she said.

"Within the first three months I really started to see and feel the changes. I had new found energy and I looked forward to every gym session.”

The couple has taken their fitness journey to a whole new level, competing in triathlons, hiking and Mrs Watterson said she was also preparing for her first body building competition next year.

She said her new lifestyle had been hard work at first but, by keeping up with healthy eating and constant exercising, things started to progress with ease.

"You just have to make that first step, you have to commit to it,” she said.

"And it isn't just about exercising, it is also about food and drink.

"Within as little as four weeks you will notice your body changing and you feel 100 times better.”

Mrs Watterson said her and her husband had achieved many things they never thought possible in the last year and were looking forward to what was ahead.

"Who knows what challenges I will take on in the next twelve months? All I know is, I am now happy with my reflection and feel just as good as I did when I was 16,” she said.

"I believe in inspiration- if our story inspires someone to get off that couch, that is brilliant.”

4 WEEK CHALLENGE FOR CHARITY

FOR those needing that extra kick in the butt to get to the gym, this four-week challenge is for you.

Courtney Barbera from Improvements Fitness Centre is urging locals to sign up for the fitness challenge she says will keep you motivated for your health and for your chosen charity.

"For a while now we have been wanting to do something to help motivate individuals to get to their health and fitness goals, however we wanted to do something that made each workout mean a little more,” Ms Barbera said.

"What better way to feel motivated about your workout than to know that by achieving your fitness goals you are also contributing to something greater than yourself.”

Ms Barbera said the 4 Week Challenge for Charity would run from November 1 until December 1.

"People will get a four-week blitz training program, nutritional four-week guidance plan, four personal training sessions and a month's free membership with Improvements,” she said.

"Fifty per cent of the joining fee goes towards a jackpot and then the winner gets to choose which charity the money goes to.”

Registration is now open and you have until October 30 to sign up.

If you are interested, see the team at Improvements Fitness Centre on Maryborough St, Bundaberg.