Couple leave Biggo after being bunkered down

HEADING OFF: Jenny and Richard Schaeffer with dog Marley are back on the road after being bunkered down in Biggenden for a few months. Picture: Erica Murree

JENNY and Richard Schaeffer and their faithful mate Marley are on the road again after being bunkered down in Biggenden.

This week the couple headed for Hervey Bay where caravan parks are open for travellers.

The Western Australian couple have called Biggenden's Commercial Hotel Motel home for the past few months when the coronavirus restrictions came into play.

Mrs Schaeffer said during their stay they have enjoyed fruits of the area.

"We had the best T-bones ever while Marley got spoiled with her neck bones," she said.

"The golf people were hilarious."

The couple enjoyed their daily walks around the town with Marley in tow.

Mr Schaeffer said they had climbed both mountains, visited Chowey Bridge and Utopia and enjoyed breakfast at the Coffee Pozzee.

"Once we were allowed to travel 50km we ventured out a bit more," he said.

"I believe a rail trail hike between here and Gayndah would boost tourism to the area."

The Schaeffers hope locals get behind Abbie and Coll with their new venture at the Commercial Hotel.

"They have worked very hard during the shutdown," Mrs Schaeffer said.

"Abbie has some wonderful new ideas for the hotel and the town."

At some stage the couple will be back to the area but in the meantime, after Hervey Bay, they will venture down to Rainbow Beach and Noosa to visit Mrs Schaeffer's sister.