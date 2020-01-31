Couple killed in light plane crash identified

Tim, 70, and Julie Hudson, 52, who were well-known in the Queensland aviation industry, rented a light plane on January 22 for a journey from Caloundra to Tangalooma.

THE pilot and passenger missing after a tragic plane crash in Moreton Bay have been identified.

A distress call was made by Mr Hudson around 4.30pm from Flinders Reef, north of Moreton Island.

Tim and Julie Hudson who were travelling in a light plane that crashed into Moreton Bay last week.

The mayday call was described as both gut-wrenching and catastrophic by pilot Ben Mihan, who was in the air when the call was sounded.

"My gut instinct was to get the camera out and use it to try (and) locate where it went down," he said.

"I tried to see if there was any fire or smoke or if it had made impact with land. I looked around the water but unfortunately the waters were murky and hard to see into."

An extensive land, air and sea search was carried out with police, rescue helicopters, AMSA and Volunteer Marine Rescue involved.

This week specialist police discovered the wreckage of the light plane in 36 metres of water, north of Moreton Island. No bodies were recovered.

Investigations are continuing.