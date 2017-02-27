Couple in love with Bundy life

Mark Obrowski and Lynila Capulong operate an Airbnb from their George St home.

NEWSMAIL journalist Jim Alouat sat down for a talk with Mark Obrowski who runs an Airbnb with partner Lynila Capulong.

This is Mark's story in his words.

I HAD my resignation letter written, in my hand, when my boss called me into his office.

I thought I was going to be sent on another job to Africa.

So I told my boss I was leaving because I wanted to move to Australia. He said 'okay but you're next job is in Australia'.

It was a six-month assignment with Siemens Australia.

I had visited Australia before and I knew I wanted to live there.

Space, desert and the outback. That's what I loved about it. And the friendly people.

Melbourne became my base in Australia for a long time.

I was born in Frankfurt, Germany and went on to study electrical electronics engineering, which has taken me across the world.

I've worked in Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Indonesia, Philippines, France and Spain, to name a few.

I have been travelling since I was 16 and speak seven languages: German, English, French, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese and rudimentary Thai.

It makes travelling and finding work a lot easier.

The most memorable and exciting of those jobs was for Siemens in East Timor in 2000 to restart the telecommunications network following civil unrest by pro-Indonesian militia and Indonesian military.

I had worked in East Timor before so I knew the exchange and I spoke the languages.

The country was in ruins. It was a war zone.

I worked day and night to get the phone network up and running at the main exchange building.

I remember being in that exchange building one day.

It was dark and I suddenly hear the phone ring.

On the line was the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize winner Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo asking if I could fix his phone.

I stayed on in East Timor for another six months as a United Nations civilian peacekeeper.

It was adventurous and exhilarating and reminded me of the film Apocalypse Now.

There were gold diggers, adventurers and shady characters.

After Siemens quit telecommunications, I started work on road operation projects in Australia and around the world.

I got a job with a French company in the Philippines for road operations between 2003 and 2008.

It was near the end of this time I met Lynila.

She lived in a small village in the Philippines where there was this river which you cycle alongside.

She was out there cycling on a crappy bicycle, and I made out that I didn't know where the river was although it was kind of obvious.

We started talking and the rest is history.

After living in India for a year we were back in the Philippines again and wanted desperately to get back to Australia, but somewhere warmer than Melbourne.

We wanted a Queenslander home and we started looking at houses in Bundaberg.

We moved to Bundy in September 2015 and set up an Airbnb at our home. We thought it would be a great way to meet new people.

While Lynila is the main host she is also a trained dressmaker and got her first orders earlier in the year.

I think this is the nicest place I've ever lived but I won't rule out moving elsewhere.

In terms of quality of life, there is nothing better than Bundaberg.

Every year Melbourne is voted as one of the most liveable cities.

But Bundaberg is the city you move to from the most liveable city if you want to live in a more liveable place.