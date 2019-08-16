Couple hospitalised, dog killed in goanna attack

The injured man was taken by helicopter to Mackay Base Hospital. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue

AN elderly couple has been hospitalised and their dog killed after a 'horrific and freak' goanna attack in north Queensland.

The reptile reportedly 'suddenly turned on the couple' when they tried to break up a fight between the large goanna and their dog while out walking at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon at Flametree, near Airlie Beach.

The 72-year-old man and his wife were savagely bitten as they tried to rescue their dog who was being attacked. The goanna then latched on to the man's right arm and leg as well as biting the woman's leg.

The man was flown to Mackay Base Hospital at 4.30pm with serious arm and leg injuries while his wife was treated for her injuries at Proserpine Hospital.

He underwent surgery last night.

The dog was killed in the attack.

A CQ Rescue helicopter spokeswoman said 'the man suffered a very serious laceration and possible fracture of his right forearm as well as severe bleeding from his leg wound."

"He was in considerable pain," she said.

She described it as "a horrific and freak ordeal".

The rescue chopper flew the injured man to hospital. Photo: CQ Rescue

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Shane Tucker told ABC the claws of the goanna would have caused damage.

"I would imagine it could have the potential for some significant, even life threatening, injuries due to the nature of the animal," Mr Tucker said.

"Definitely out of the ordinary. Sounds like he's quite lucky, however, to have sustained the injuries that he has and still be in a stable condition."