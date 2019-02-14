Couple hopeful piano 'jam sessions' will bring life to CBD

JAMMING: Cat Sivewright and Barry Fensom are wanting to set up regular jam sessions at the piano in the pavilion on Bourbong St.

A LOVE for music which sparked a romance between two Bundaberg locals has seen a bright idea come to life.

Barry Fensom and Cat Sivewright want to see more interaction from the public with the piano in the pavilion on Bourbong St, and are hoping to set up regular jam sessions, which anyone can join in on. Mr Fensom said he would be taking the idea to council and hopes they can get behind it.

"It would be great to see shops along the CBD donate some items to create a raffle and raise some money to have the piano tuned,” Mr Fensom said.

"Hopefully we can raise some money to get it tuned, it will be easier to play if it's tuned ... we're grateful it's been put here.”

Mr Fensom hopes the jam sessions will inspire everyone, no matter their age or experience level, to play along.

Ms Sivewright said the piano had already made a difference.

"We feel it's been massive to this struggling street. Who would have thought a little thing like this would bring so much positivity to the CBD?” Ms Sivewright said.

"It's now an icon for Bundaberg,” she said.

"With the jam sessions people will know people will be playing. It brings out happiness and conversation.”

The musical duo have set up a piano jam session event for noon on April 27.

To join the jam session group head to https://bit.ly/2GHaS2L.