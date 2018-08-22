Couple happy after reaching Heights

KEN Payne has a lust for life and his Svensson Heights home is most assuredly a reflection of this.

Entering via the garden gate and heading towards the house is like walking into a museum - and the main exhibition is the life of Ken and his wife, Kath.

Ken and Kath bought the McNeilly St house five years ago after making the move from the Gold Coast to Bundaberg.

They are now well established but had passed the house many times before deciding to make it their home.

Ken had admired the house many times but never considered he and Kath would be the next owners, until his real estate agent took him for a viewing.

"The agent said 'I've got the right thing for you, Ken, follow me', so I did,” Ken recalls.

"I'd already bought the house before I went inside.”

After purchasing the home, Ken went right to work with internal renovations.

The kitchen and bathroom were completely remodelled and the floors were redone.

Ken then painted the exterior in the couple's signature colours of white and green.

The home possesses a character and eclectic charm of its own and continues many of the traditions the couple have adopted in each and every house they have lived in.

"Everywhere we lived, everything has always been the same,” Ken said.

"The colours we have taken with us forever, always green and white.”

The ornaments that adorn every corner of the garden have followed the couple across the globe, and reflect their humour and personality.

"It's all a joke, everything here,” Ken said.

"I like artefacts. If I see something I haven't got, I buy it and do it up. If they're damaged, I'll repair them.”

The large garden wraps around the house and is home to a variety of colourful, flowering plants and shrubs.

Ken insists he had no plans for the garden and placed things where he thought they looked nice.

"There were no definite plans, I just worked on it as it came,” he said.

"I've never bought a plant without looking at the flower first to see if the flowers matched the house.”

Ken doesn't have a favourite part of the house, but Kath's paintings, which hang throughout, hold a special place in his heart.

"I walk around at night if I can't sleep and I look at the pictures,” he said.

While the couple have had multiple homes in the past, they have no plans to move.

"I love the house and I love the area,” Ken said.

Svensson Heights is a suburb that immediately feels very familiar and welcoming.

While it is one of Bundaberg's more established suburbs, it still has a definite appeal for investors, families, couples and retirees who are searching for a comfortable home in a great location.

The beauty of Svensson Heights and other suburbs like it is that the larger commercial centres with a variety of retailers, like Stockland Bundaberg, are close by but they also are home to a range of well-established neighbourhood stores that share a real sense of community.

With a median price over the past 12 months of $240,000, Svensson Heights remains an affordable option that provides a peaceful environment close to job and shopping opportunities.

It is also close to services that are valuable for families including schools and day-care centres.