Couple endures house fire but then thieves hit garden

HAVING only just moved back into their home after a fire ripped through the kitchen late last year, the last thing this Bundaberg couple expected was to have their plants stolen.

The Blamey St residents said four plants were stolen from their home, two lavender plants and two white flowering ones, precisely dug out with a shovel.

"We're pretty disappointed,” the Bundy man said.

"I was on my way to work and I look back every morning, and this time they were gone.

"We had a fire in the house last year and were just getting the place looking nice again.

"It's just frustrating more than anything, we had to spend Christmas away from home and have only moved back within the last four months, so we've put a fair bit of time and effort into getting it looking good again.”

He said he doesn't know who would have stolen, but obviously "someone who liked them”.

"I don't think it would have been kids, unless someone told them to come and get them,” he said.

"There's a little old lady who walks past and always tells us how nice they are so she will be very surprised when I tell her someone's taken them.

"They are probably in someone's yard - my wife went for a drive but couldn't see anything.”

He said he would just like the plants returned.