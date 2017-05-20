Couple creates 'hipster' guide to Bundy

OODIES CAFE: A new hipster guide is showcasing the best of Bundy online.

A BUNDABERG couple has turned a passion for all things Bundy into a simple hipster guide to the region complete with favourite restaurants, beaches and two pub crawls to test out any rum-swilling local.

When Jess and Brad Marsellos married five years ago, they sent out a list of things to do in Bundy to all their wedding guests so they'd enjoy themselves in the Rum City.

"It was a bit of a hipster guide," Jess says, laughing.

"When a friend gives you a word-of-mouth recommendation it carries much more weight."

Now, five years later, the couple have turned it into a simple good-time guide website aimed at first-time visitors and locals looking to holiday at home.

The website lists a number of top places to visit with the couple's personal take on local beaches and restaurants.

"Hopefully it's a fun and different take on Bundy's food and nightlife and all the things we love," Jess said.

On Diamond Garden Chinese at Bundaberg North, the couple write, "the chef is a bit of a local legend" and say the "chill vibes" at Oodies Café is "off the charts".

Jess says the list has evolved during the past five years with a burgeoning food bowl and exciting tourism opportunities leading to raft of diverse activities.

"You can enjoy things as a couple, solo or with a young family," she said.

"Bundy is full of little hidden gems."

The website also features some of their favourite pubs and local brews plus two pub crawls for anyone brave enough.

"Most of those pub crawls were prior to kids," she said.

"We used to like hanging (out) at the beer garden at the Queenslander and having a laugh.

"The pubs are so close to each other you don't need cab fare."

Check out Jess's Good Time Guide Bundaberg site at https://goodtimeguide bunda.wixsite.com/gtg bundaberg.