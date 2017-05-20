26°
Lifestyle

Couple creates 'hipster' guide to Bundy

Jim Alouat
| 20th May 2017 5:00 AM
OODIES CAFE: A new hipster guide is showcasing the best of Bundy online.
OODIES CAFE: A new hipster guide is showcasing the best of Bundy online. Mike Knott BUN180516NICE4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG couple has turned a passion for all things Bundy into a simple hipster guide to the region complete with favourite restaurants, beaches and two pub crawls to test out any rum-swilling local.

When Jess and Brad Marsellos married five years ago, they sent out a list of things to do in Bundy to all their wedding guests so they'd enjoy themselves in the Rum City.

"It was a bit of a hipster guide," Jess says, laughing.

"When a friend gives you a word-of-mouth recommendation it carries much more weight."

Now, five years later, the couple have turned it into a simple good-time guide website aimed at first-time visitors and locals looking to holiday at home.

The website lists a number of top places to visit with the couple's personal take on local beaches and restaurants.

"Hopefully it's a fun and different take on Bundy's food and nightlife and all the things we love," Jess said.

On Diamond Garden Chinese at Bundaberg North, the couple write, "the chef is a bit of a local legend" and say the "chill vibes" at Oodies Café is "off the charts".

Jess says the list has evolved during the past five years with a burgeoning food bowl and exciting tourism opportunities leading to raft of diverse activities.

"You can enjoy things as a couple, solo or with a young family," she said.

"Bundy is full of little hidden gems."

The website also features some of their favourite pubs and local brews plus two pub crawls for anyone brave enough.

"Most of those pub crawls were prior to kids," she said.

"We used to like hanging (out) at the beer garden at the Queenslander and having a laugh.

"The pubs are so close to each other you don't need cab fare."

Check out Jess's Good Time Guide Bundaberg site at https://goodtimeguide bunda.wixsite.com/gtg bundaberg.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Burnett Heads murder the focus of crime documentary

Burnett Heads murder the focus of crime documentary

A NEW documentary will examine the 2011 murder of Burnett Heads man Robin Behrendorff.

Stop men's violence at the source: psychologist

STEMMING THE TIDE: Ex-Bundaberg psychologist Dr Brian Sullivan believes violent men need rehabilitating to stop family violence.

Dr Brian Sullivan calls it "the river effect”

Half marathon to be run along coastline to Bargara

START LINE: The 8km Start line for the Cane to Coral.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

New views in Cane2Coral

Tales of our CBD wanted

HISTORY: Mayor Jack Dempsey discusses the CBD Storywalk project with Council Tourism Services Officer Ainsley Gatley (left) and Creative Regions Associate Producer Sasha Mackay with the stately Anglican Church of Christ providing the backdrop.

Have you got a story to share?

Local Partners

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

A Gossip Girl movie is looking more and more likely...XOXO

FIVE years after the show left our TV screens, the rumour mill is in overdrive that a Gossip Girl movie will soon be underway.

Laidley singer in knock-out stage of The Voice Sunday night

SET TO SHINE: Judah Kelly moves into the knock-out round of The Voice tomorrow night.

The Laidley singer will line up against two more from #teamDelta

Not your average nurse, a memoir

A writer leaves a record of her other life for her daughter

Rush relishes Barbossa's evolution

Geoffrey Rush greets fans at the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Shanghai. Supplied by Disney.

Taking on the role of an old pirate turned out to be a smart move

An Afterlife just the beginning for Bundy film editor

Andrew Groundwater stands on set at Zillmere Rd during An Afterlife filming.

Lawton hopes to create his own post-production

Burnett Heads murder the focus of crime documentary

CREW: The production team behind the Mama's Boy documentary are director of photography Ellie Hayward, producer Aven Yap, director J.J Walsh and head of sound Chloe Turner.

Crew visit to film crime scene

Stay At Home Mum: Mothers with attitude

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones.

The best and baddest mums on screen

SPACIOUS BRICK STANDALONE UNIT CLOSE TO HOSPITALS and SHOPS

6 / 55a Duffy Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in Millbank, just a short distance to Hospitals, Schools, Public Transport, major Shopping Centres and Sporting Clubs is this spacious 2 bedroom brick...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

Rural 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The property...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!