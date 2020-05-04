Couple brought forward wedding date despite COVID-19

Kimberley Roisin and Shane Tulk were one of the many couples who had their wedding plans affected by the coronavirus.

BUNDABERG couple Kimberley Roisin and Shane Tulk were eager to get married and found the perfect date until the coronavirus left all their plans up in the air.

Ms Roisin said they originally planned to get married in August and were about to postpone before they decided to bring the date forward.

“We didn’t want to wait until next year so we thought we would elope this year and have a ceremony and reception on our first anniversary,” Ms Roisin said.

“So on the 5th of June, we are getting married at home with the celebrant, Shane, myself, his best man, my mum and the kids.

“That way it is still five people but it is in our own home so the kids can be there too.”

Ms Roisin said it was devastating finding out she couldn’t get married as planned but said they were lucky to be able to reschedule the official wedding for next year.

“We aren’t going to get dressed up, we will still be formal but we are keeping it very basic so we have the proper experience next year,” she said.

“If I wore the dress and he wore his suit and we had photos it wouldn’t be as special but this way we are still legally married and can call each other husband and wife.”

Ms Roisin’s celebrant Julie Green said most brides were postponing for a year with only a few still getting married.

“People have spent years or at least a year planning and saving for their special day and now most people are postponing and are hoping they can pick a similar date for next year because they have already planned around that month with seasons and flowers,” Ms Green said.

While most were cancelled, Ms Green said she had the pleasure of marrying some people despite the restrictions.

“I have done a five-person one for two lovely young ladies and that was quite sad with them only being allowed two witnesses,” she said.

“It was a little difficult for them, but they made the decision and now for their first wedding anniversary they are going to have a big party and renew their vows.”

“I even had a call from someone inquiring as to whether I was still doing weddings and he said he would love to elope and not have the family there.”

Ms Green said it was a tough time for the industry and each wedding cancellation had a ripple effect into different areas.

“Some people are thinking it’s kind of exciting to get married on their own, but some people plan for 12 months or two years and they want everything to be perfect so it’s catastrophic,” she said.

“Some people have put in their holidays and booked flights it’s a ripple effect, it is not just the couples that are affected but the venues, the photographers, the celebrants and the travel industry.”