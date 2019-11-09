Couple bring magic to local kids’ Christmas

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Jerry Fossey is Santa's helper again this year with his handmade Santa letterbox

JERRY and Judy Fossey are lighting up the lives of children this Christmas by designating themselves as Santa’s little helpers.

Mr Fossey made a Santa letter box about five years ago out of plastic pipe, and the couple have been collecting and replying to all the children’s letters every Christmas since.

Ms Fossey said she’d devised a cunning plan to ensure the children didn’t lose the magic of Santa.

“So they don’t see me putting the reply in their postbox, I catch the postie and ask him to put it in their letter box, so the postie will just pop it in for me,” she said.

When asked why she wanted to reply to all the letters she said, “I just love the letter box, and letters have to be answered don’t they.”

Mr Fossey said he loved the Christmas tradition they had made.

“It’s just nice that you are continuing to keep Santa alive because kids believe in it,” he said.

“It’s a little bit of magic.”

The couple have always loved spreading the magic of Christmas. Once they suggested a neighbour lay out carrots and spread manure around their yard when their little boy started to doubt Santa, and it worked.

The special letter box is located at 73 Bluewater Drive in Elliott Heads.