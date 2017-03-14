VIOLENT BURGLARY: Couple allegedly threatened with iron bar

A man who allegedly threatened a couple with an iron bar at their Millbank home has been charged by Bundaberg police.

Police say the 40-year-old Dundarrah man forced his way into a Millbank home at River Terrace about 6.30am today armed with an iron bar, threatening a man and a woman who were home at the time.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The accused has been charged with enter dwelling with intent, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

