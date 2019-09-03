Menu
The couple is accused of spending up big around town.
Couple accused of shopping spree with stolen cashless card

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
3rd Sep 2019 2:30 PM
POLICE allege a South Bundaberg couple stole a Cashless Debit Card and used it for their own personal shopping.

The couple were listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court last Friday, each accused of 18 counts of fraud, as well as stealing.

Police alleged that the 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman stole the card and used it for numerous purchases in Bundaberg shops.

It is alleged that the largest purchase spent on the card was at Rebel Sport on July 17, where $410 was spent on two pairs of shoes.

Other large purchases on the card included $149 spent at Kmart, $142 spent at Target, and $146 at a men's clothing store.

Some of the businesses where the card was alleged to have been used include the Puma and the Caltex fuel stations, fast food restaurants such as McDonald's and KFC, as well as two different tobacconists.

The card was also allegedly used for a taxi ride, and for clothing.

The card they are alleged to have stolen belonged to a 34-year-old woman.

The woman was understood by police to have been in Alexander Park when she first noticed her card was missing.

The card's owner noticed the card "decreased substantially" with many purchases made within several days in late July.

The couple's matter has been adjourned. They are due to appear before the court on Monday, September 16.

bundaberg court bundaberg police cashless debit court
