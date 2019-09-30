PHOTOS: Country's top dogs on show at trials

Menu
30th Sep 2019

MORE often than not, handlers in sheep dog trials have come down through the generations.

In the case of George Lane, that's true for three of his dogs.

Grandfather Lindsay's Tiger, father Lindsay's Dan, and son Sunvale George all competed together at the Supreme Australian Sheepdog Trials, held at the Dalby Showgrounds.

Over 100 handlers from all over the country took over the Showgrounds for one of the largest sheepdog trials in the country, lasting from Monday to Sunday.

The winner of the Australian Supreme Sheepdog Trials went to Garry Barker and his dog Anderson's Holly.

