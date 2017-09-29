Country pubs hoping government shouts them

South Kolan Pub owner Jo Duffy said the fee reduction would be huge for them and if they weren't included in the area, she hoped the licence fees could be looked at on an individual basis.

COUNTRY pubs in the Bundaberg region are hoping recommendations to reduce licence fees will include them.

The Queensland Hotels Association welcomed a State Parliament committee recommendation to reduce licence fees for country pubs.

The Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee tabled a report this week recommending the Liquor (Rural Hotels Concession) Amendment Bill 2017 be passed by State Parliament.

The amendment bill would see country pubs fee reduced by about 90%.

The publicans at the Yandaran Hotel and South Kolan Pub yesterday told the NewsMail the reduction would be welcomed with open arms - if it includes them.

The report concludes that pubs in remote places such as Cunnamulla, Thursday Island and Longreach were disadvantaged by having to pay the same $3630 annual licence as hotels in more populated areas such as Brisbane that enjoy a far greater commercial turnover.

To level out the playing field, the Bill suggests reducing their fee by around 90% to $360.

South Kolan Pub owner Jo Duffy said the fee reduction would be huge for them and, if they weren't included, she hoped licence fees could be looked at on an individual basis.

"I think there should be a review on the boundaries and maybe even calculate the cost of a pub's licence by its annual turnover,” she said.

"If we are included it means a huge bill that we don't have to come up with every year and that money can be invested back into the hotel for things like staff training, better facilities and more entertainment.”

Yandaran Hotel lessee Chris Hill said he was new to the pub scene but if the fees were reduced there would be about $3200 less he would have to recoup from patrons.

"I think we are country enough, it costs about $120 to get a limo out here and at least $60 in a taxi,” he said.

"It sure would be nice to be included.”

QHA chief executive Bernie Hogan said hoteliers everywhere saw the sense in making a concession to country pubs.

The NewsMail contacted QHA yesterday to inquire about the definition of "country pubs” and if Bundy hotels would be included but they were unable to respond before deadline.