Country icon promises fun time in Bundy tonight

BACK IN BUNDY: Graeme Connors is back in Bundaberg this weekend, set to perform at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre. Contributed

WELL and truly familiar with a Bundaberg crowd, Australian country singer-songwriter Graeme Connors is set to take to a local stage this weekend.

In a two-hour show filled with tracks from his new album from the backcountry and hits from throughout his career, Connors said with 19 albums, there's no shortage of songs in his repertoire.

Needless to say, the show is sure to have a little something for everyone.

From the backcountry was released in August and features his latest singles One Life and Kimberley Frontier. The new album debuted at #4 on the ARIA Country Albums chart and #6 on the ARIA Australian Artists Albums (all genres) chart.

Speaking with the NewsMail before his Saturday gig, Connors said he was looking forward to returning to Bundaberg, having played his first set at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in the 1990s and multiple times in between.

He said with his music capturing the imagery of Queensland landscapes and industry, particularly songs like Let The Canefields Burn, people have been comfortable with his work in Bundaberg.

Connors said there had always been a sense of connection with Bundaberg.

With 40 years in the business, Connors said he doesn't take his audience for granted.

As a big believer in writing about "where you are”, Connors said there was an Australian flare to his music which echoed his authenticity.

With fans across the globe, he said he had always loved music and knew it had a magical power which transcended language barriers.

He said people could feel the music.

While everyone has their own favourite songs of Connors, he said there was a Bundaberg couple who lost their eight-year-old daughter to cancer and her favourite song was Love Works.

"To be eight years of age and to have a favourite song... she was special,” he said.

From the backcountry is Connors's first album of all new material in seven years since the release of At the Speed of Life in 2011.

Since then he has been busy touring and creating other albums.

In fact Connors was in Bundaberg last year for the Community Safety and Emergency Services Expo.

Connors will perform at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Saturday at 7.30pm. For tickets phone 4130 4100 or visit www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au