Country drive leads to love

FOR Norm and Elaine Lobegeier, Bundaberg has always been home.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June and said they knew each other long before they fell in love.

"It was 1945 when my family moved to Bundaberg,” Norm said.

"Elaine and I met when we were children through The Bundaberg Baptist Church, I was eight years old.”

When Norm turned 18, Elaine accompanied him on a drive to Gin Gin one day and that's when their love story began.

From there, the couple courted while Norm worked as a furniture manufacturer and Elaine as sectional manager for Woolworths, which at the time was situated in Bourbong St.

The pair was married in 1957 and children soon followed.

"Julie, our eldest daughter, was brought home from hospital on our first wedding anniversary,” Norm said.

The happy couple on their wedding day.

In the years to come, Norm and Elaine became parents to two more children and said spending special moments with their family was the highlight of their lives.

"The girls getting married was definitely a highlight,” Elaine said.

"I made all of their outfits, the bridesmaids and more.

"My mum was a dressmaker and I assisted her when I was in school.”

Looking back on their time together, the pair said they accomplished many things, including building their first home.

"I started it when I was 19 and then finished it off when we came home from the honeymoon,” Norm said.

"I remember the kitchen cupboards were a skeleton with no doors on, and to be able to dish up the food I had to go out into the yard and get pieces of Masonite to put on top,” Elaine said.

"It was all done in spare time and it was a great achievement by the end of it.”

After Norm's lengthy career with local company Custombuilt Furnishers, three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, the couple said they were proud of their long life together.

"I just love him to bits,” Elaine said.

"It's just one of those things, you stop and think, 'what if she wasn't here, what would I do?',” Norm said.

"The rough times may come but you just stick with it. We are definitely best friends.”