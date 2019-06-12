Country Connection launched

AGFORCE Queensland has launched its new Country Connection membership.

Aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds, AgForce general president Georgie Somerset says the new membership class will offer those who sign up the opportunity to build careers in the agriculture sector.

"Our Country Connection membership offers 18 to 35-year-olds with a passion for agriculture a chance to meet like-minded people and to build exciting careers in the sector," Ms Somerset said.

"It features an exclusive mentoring program, where young people can learn from the experiences and wisdom of their elders.

The AgForce president said Country Connection membership would offer those who signed up the opportunity to create connections and develop professionally.

"The program will offer new opportunities to network, both at face-to-face and 'virtual' events, to share ideas, create connections and develop as professionals," she said.

"It is only with a strong, active and vocal membership that we are able to provide leadership, undertake advocacy and achieve beneficial outcomes for our great industry."

Ms Somerset said the industry needed to connect with the next generation in order to continue growing.

"It is obvious that for our industry to continue to grow powerfully, we must engage with the next generation," she said.

We needed to cultivate "a new crop" with the same resilience, energy and passion as the current crew, she added.