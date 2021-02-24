COUNTRY COMFORT: Encouraging tourists to stay on our farms

Tourists are being encouraged to enjoy farm stays to help support regional and rural farmers while trying something different.

Tourists are being encouraged to enjoy farm stays to help support regional and rural farmers while trying something different.

Airbnb and the Queensland Farmers Federation have partnered in a move to encourage more people to come and stay on local farms.

The collaboration aims to bring valuable tourism dollars to the regions while helping farmers to diversify their income.

QFF CEO Georgina Davis said the partnership was a positive step in raising Queensland's profile as an agritourism destination in Australia, estimating the sector was worth around $5 billion to the state economy by 2030.

"Agritourism provides opportunities for farmers to expand their businesses and market their produce through alternative channels, while gathering valuable feedback from consumers," Dr Davis said.

"Consumers desire to better understand where their food comes from, learn how it is produced and experience the ultimate in low food miles. Agritourism has an important role in creating a more direct connection between primary producers and the end consumer."

Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Australia Derek Nolan said guests were always looking to explore their own backyard through unique, authentic experiences that immerse them in regional communities.

"Farm stays are a terrific way to both help farmers diversify their income, as well as put their communities on the tourism map," he said.

" Farmers can also develop unique experiences on Airbnb, which is an exciting way to further grow their tourism business alongside the accommodation they offer."

As part of this new partnership, Airbnb will run interactive webinars designed to help farmers become farm stay or experience hosts on Airbnb, as well as providing them with a bespoke guide to help them play a role in growing sustainable tourism in their region.

Together the agriculture and tourism sectors will further unlock the potential for agritourism in the state, add value beyond the farm gate and share the incredible and diverse regions that our farmers call home.

To learn more about Queensland farm stays, visit: www.airbnb.com.au/d/thegreataussiefarmstay.