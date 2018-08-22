Country aspect attracting investors

Bucca provides a rural setting for those who desire it.

AN EVER growing cattle, cane and horse area, Bucca is just minutes from pristine fishing and camping areas.

It continues to be a sought-after area, attracting investors from interstate who appreciate the value of land and the potential for future growth as well as locals looking for a community feel and a bit more space for the family to grow.

Bucca is well known for a niche area called Bucca Crossing as this was the main travel route for many decades.

It is now a major and unique picnic area beside the Kolan River where the wildlife is amazing with rare and special wildlife to be seen everywhere.

Thankfully the picnic area is well maintained and has toilet facilities which are a quick walk up the hill as well as plenty of picnic tables.

Because the Kolan River flows through the crossing, it truly is an ideal place for swimming, snorkelling, fishing and canoeing.

It continues to be a popular place for the Bucca Rowing Club who use the Bucca Weir Rowing Course and many enthusiasts can regularly be seen practising or competing in this area.

Bucca continues to be one of those areas that is ideal for families and where children have many outdoor areas for horse riding, swimming, sporting events and fresh water fishing with plenty of exciting areas to enjoy.

Bucca is predominantly lifestyle properties, with sizesmostly going up to 40ha, though there are also some large grazing properties and small crop and cane farms.

For this reason, the area has become popular with those who are involved with horses especially as the lifestyle properties are big enough to be fenced into multiple paddocks, the properties generally are of soil type not to hold moisture after heavy rains and the general distance to services.

Situated about 20 minutes north-west of Bundaberg, Bucca has ready access to the school bus system, making it a great place for families or those looking for somewhere peaceful to retire.

There was something about Bucca that attracted Bucca Hotel owners Ron Kadel and Judy Green.

Initially it was the 120-year history this grand establishment had, but also the area's hospitality.

"The beauty of Bucca is that it is a great area to live and not far from Bundaberg, Agnes Water, Moore Park and Gin Gin, so it is very central,” Judy said.

"With both of us coming from country Queensland we knew the difference that a hotel can make to an area both as a place for locals to come and be known by name but also for visitors to the area to get a taste of the area's hospitality.”

Now this local icon has been returned to its former glory, attracting families who want to spend the afternoon in the shade of a tree, or for live music on a Sunday afternoon that brings visitors from near and far.