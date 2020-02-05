Counting the cost of coronavirus on Bundaberg tourism

A PROGRAM to boost the number of Asian travellers is being reviewed as tourism stakeholders tally the cost of a Chinese travel ban.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict measures including the denial of entry for anyone travelling to Australia from China, as well as warning Australians against overseas travel.

Queensland's tourism businesses are expecting to take a $1.7 billion hit.

Bundaberg Tourism chief executive Katherine Reid said the region had already seen cancellations coming through, as local operators sought to understand the full financial impact.

"Whilst domestic is the strongest market for the Bundaberg region, businesses have experienced cancellations from inbound groups from China," she said.

"Not knowing how long these travel restrictions will go for, this is a big concern for the tourism industry across Australia.

"Cancellation data for Bundaberg businesses is currently being garnered to provide accurate losses as the situation continues."

Domestic tourists are being encouraged to spend up big in Queensland in the wake of bushfires and the coronavirus.

The Project Asia Strategy, which had been engaged last year to make tourism to the region more accessible to Asian visitors, is under review.

"Our three-year Project Asia Strategy activity is currently being reviewed to understand the opportunity moving forward," Ms Reid said.

With Australians being encouraged not to go overseas, and with a ban on travellers from China, the ideal solution is to support domestic travel.

"With the bushfires and now the coronavirus impacting travel, the tourism industry and local businesses need your support now more than ever," Ms Reid said.

"Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) have launched a major campaign through domestic markets showcasing why Queensland is the perfect place to 'holiday here' this year, further leveraging Tourism Australia's campaign launched in late January."

And the region won't be left out.

"Bundaberg Tourism will be working closely with TEQ to leverage the Queensland campaign activity to drive visitation for the Bundaberg region," Ms Reid said.

"Our Bundaberg region economy relies on the injection of visitor dollars into our community, with more than $460 million of money spent in the Bundaberg region economy by visitors traveling from outside of the region.

"So many businesses benefit from the visitor dollar."

According to the UN, the current strain of coronavirus - a highly contagious respitory illness that can lead to life-threatening complications such as pneumonia - was declared a public health emergency at the start of the month.

More than 300 people have died so far, with deaths recorded in China and one in the Philippines.

Cases have now been reported in 23 countries.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is ready to respond to any cases of coronavirus in Bundaberg.

Ready to respond to any cases in the Wide Bay

It comes as Queensland Health reveals it has fever clinics "ready to go" in case of any reported diagnoses in the region.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Health told the NewsMail the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service was well prepared to respond to the current international threat of novel coronavirus.

"The hospital and health service is working closely with Queensland Health and the rest of the state," she said.

"We have responded to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

"Fever clinics in Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast are ready to be activated at short notice if needed.

"We will continue to keep the local community updated on confirmed cases."

World-wide, racial attacks have been reported against people of Asian appearance.

Locals have been reminded not to discriminate against the region's population of Asian residents, students and workers.

Approximately 63 countries have increased border restrictions for travellers from China. Singapore, Italy, the USA, New Zealand, and Australia have introduced the most extensive measures.