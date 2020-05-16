Menu
Farmers and workers rally for Paradise Dam outside the Bundaberg Courthouse when an Independent Commission of Inquiry into the dam’s construction visited the city. Picture: Mikayla Haupt.
Countering data over dam value

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
16th May 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ managing director Bree Grima said Building Queensland’s economists were too conservative about the importance of water security in the region, and said it could be due to lack of consultation with locals.

There have been countering analytical reports between Building Queensland’s NCEconomics, and locally funded Adept Economics. about the long-term economic consequences of lowering Paradise Dam.

In February Adept Economics determined that lowering Paradise Dam’s spillway would cost the local economy up to $2.4 billion within 30 years. Within two days NCEconomics reported its doubt for the figures that were published saying “the estimates should be treated with extreme care”.

Last week Adept Economics provided a rebuttal report, stating that a transition from sugarcane to macadamia farming had not been properly taken into account by NCEconomics.

Ms Grima said she understand that NCEconomics had spoken to a dozen producers about the impact of Paradise Dam at reduced capacity.

“To understand the industry, they did not officially engage with BFVG as the regional representative organisation for horticulture until the day before the report was finalised,” she said.

“Adept Economics, however, conducted an unprecedented consultation process with over 300 growers and businesses.

“We stand by the findings of the Adept Economics report and call on Building Queensland for greater collaboration with industry when preparing the detailed business case to assess the impact to the region’s businesses.”

