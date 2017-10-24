Counterfeit cash found

AFTER reports of counterfeit notes circulating in neighbouring towns Hervey Bay and Maryborough, Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said fake cash had also been found in the region.

"Sadly, they are also circulating in Bundaberg and have been tendered across local businesses,” she said.

"It is a timely reminder for business owners and managers to revise their cash handling procedures and training with staff to ensure that cash is legal tender.”

Snr Const Loftus said the $50 note counterfeit has been seen across the region predominantly in the last few days but there was also an instance on September 1.

To spot a counterfeit note, the Reserve Bank of Australia have a colourful and visual guide.

The bank states counterfeit notes may feel thick or thin compared to a genuine banknote.

Also, if you hold the banknote to the light, you should see the Australian Coat of Arms.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.