Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Mary's Church in North Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps
St Mary's Church in North Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Terror cops swoop in Melbourne

by Frank Chung
26th Apr 2019 3:19 PM

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a person outside a North Melbourne church.

The man was arrested outside St Mary's Anglican Church on Queensberry Street at about 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

The Joint Counter Terrorism Team confirmed an operation was underway but that there was no immediate threat to the public.

"There is no current or impending threat to the community," a Victoria Police spokesman said. "It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Footage from Nine News showed a man dressed completely in white and wearing what appeared to be white headwear being led away by officers.

It comes after the sister of one of the suicide bombers behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people alleged her brother had been radicalised while studying in Australia.

More to come.

Video of the man being led away police. Picture: Carrie Greenbank/Twitter
Video of the man being led away police. Picture: Carrie Greenbank/Twitter
church counter-terror police editors picks terrorism

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Up to 20mm falls across the Bundaberg region

    premium_icon WEATHER: Up to 20mm falls across the Bundaberg region

    Weather BEAUTIFUL rain has fallen on the Bundaberg region with some areas receiving more than 20mm.

    Avo farmer fined $5k for producing drugs

    premium_icon Avo farmer fined $5k for producing drugs

    Crime Weston also faced drink driving and trespass charges

    A pathway to madness for the 46th parliament of Australia

    premium_icon A pathway to madness for the 46th parliament of Australia

    Opinion Another few years of typical garbage flowing from Canberra

    Warning: Bumper flu cases reported in Bundy in past few days

    premium_icon Warning: Bumper flu cases reported in Bundy in past few days

    News Residents warned to prepare for the imminent flu season