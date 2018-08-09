Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEA OF SUPPORT: Dominga Eke, Gary Kirk and Sam Jones are excited about this year's Oceanfest at the Bundaberg Port Marina.
SEA OF SUPPORT: Dominga Eke, Gary Kirk and Sam Jones are excited about this year's Oceanfest at the Bundaberg Port Marina. Mike Knott BUN090818OCEANFEST3
Whats On

Countdown on for Bundaberg's Oceanfest

Mikayla Haupt
by
10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the nautically-themed event the Bundaberg community flocked to last year and it's back for a second year.

In just two weeks the popular family-friendly event Oceanfest Bundaberg will be under way at the Bundaberg Port Marina.

Event co-ordinator Gary Kirk said this year's event was going to be bigger and better, with "quality” being at the forefront of this community event from the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise.

Mr Kirk said there's a little something for the whole family to enjoy, from helicopters to workshops and live entertainment. He said they anticipated 8000-10,000 people would attend this year.

He said in the Marina Marquee there were four tables still available.

For those who would like a table in the Marina Marquee, head to the Oceanfest Bundaberg website to book your spot: www.oceanfestbundaberg. com.au. Oceanfest is on Saturday, August 25 at the Bundaberg Port Marina Precinct from 10am-5pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Failed minister out to resurrect career

    premium_icon Failed minister out to resurrect career

    Politics FORMER Queensland MP Leanne Donaldson is seeking a return to politics by nominating for Labor Left’s Senate preselection spot just weeks after a car accident.

    Should school bus driver have returned for boy, 12?

    premium_icon Should school bus driver have returned for boy, 12?

    News Family says boy was left behind

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Our older residents are not as well off as we think

    premium_icon Our older residents are not as well off as we think

    News Survey addresses concerns over retirement savings

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    ECONOMIC BOOM: Bundy's Euro merger to provide 50 jobs

    premium_icon ECONOMIC BOOM: Bundy's Euro merger to provide 50 jobs

    News 'It's not just Bundaberg that will benefit from this'

    • 10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners