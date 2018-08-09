Countdown on for Bundaberg's Oceanfest

SEA OF SUPPORT: Dominga Eke, Gary Kirk and Sam Jones are excited about this year's Oceanfest at the Bundaberg Port Marina.

IT'S the nautically-themed event the Bundaberg community flocked to last year and it's back for a second year.

In just two weeks the popular family-friendly event Oceanfest Bundaberg will be under way at the Bundaberg Port Marina.

Event co-ordinator Gary Kirk said this year's event was going to be bigger and better, with "quality” being at the forefront of this community event from the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise.

Mr Kirk said there's a little something for the whole family to enjoy, from helicopters to workshops and live entertainment. He said they anticipated 8000-10,000 people would attend this year.

He said in the Marina Marquee there were four tables still available.

For those who would like a table in the Marina Marquee, head to the Oceanfest Bundaberg website to book your spot: www.oceanfestbundaberg. com.au. Oceanfest is on Saturday, August 25 at the Bundaberg Port Marina Precinct from 10am-5pm.