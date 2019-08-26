Countdown is on to new look NewsMail

NEWSMAIL'S NEW LOOK: Penny Smith got a sneak peek at the NewsMail's new layout and said the new size was easy to hold.

NEWSMAIL'S NEW LOOK: Penny Smith got a sneak peek at the NewsMail's new layout and said the new size was easy to hold. Geordi Offord

IN CASE you hadn't heard already, times are a changin' at the NewsMail.

There's now only two days left until we unveil our exciting new 350mm tabloid format.

On Wednesday, your favourite newspaper will look like it never has before.

Slightly shorter than the current format, the new NewsMail will be easier to hold and easier to read.

It's a format that has been adopted in newspapers around the world for many years, including our sister paper in the United States, the New York Post.

While at Oceanfest on Saturday, Penny Smith got a sneak peek of the new paper and was excited for its release on Wednesday.

"It's easier to hold and doesn't take up as much room while you're eating breakfast,” she said.

"It's easier to read and not as cramped as well.”