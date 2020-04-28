Council’s plumbing payment system simplified

Bundaberg LGA’s tradespeople will be able to make their application payments online. Picture: Supplied.

BUNDABERG Regional Council said it has simplified the payment system with its plumbing applications, which will make the process easier for the local construction industry.

The council’s plumbing compliance manager Patrick McNamara said it could now issue a tax invoice when people lodged a plumbing application, rather than in using the former fee sheet system.

“This will make it easy for customers to pay their fees electronically, eServices or BPay, any time of day or night as it suits their business needs,” Mr McNamara said.

“Until now making a payment for a plumbing application required our customers, builders, plumbers, and property owners, to take time out of their work day to come into a service centre or phone the call centre and make payment over the phone with a credit card.

“This created issues for the customer and call centre staff as payment information was not easily accessible and had to be done in council office hours.”

A council spokeswoman said it had trialled the process with a local builder.

Water services branch manager Narelle D’Amico said the process will help operations of local businesses.