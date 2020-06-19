Council’s plan to pay respects to hostel fire victims

Police & emergency services outside The Palace Backpackers Hostel at Childers following fire that left 15 dead. Pic Anthony Weate.

Police & emergency services outside The Palace Backpackers Hostel at Childers following fire that left 15 dead. Pic Anthony Weate.

TUESDAY will mark 20 years since the horrific Childers Backpacker Hostel fire that claimed the lives of 15 people.

For the anniversary, Bundaberg Regional Council will open the Childers Palace memorial building for people to pay their respects.

The council has also produced a 30-minute video which will screen online at 6pm on June 23.

Mayor Jack Dempsey will lay a wreath with Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor and chief executive Steve Johnston, who were mayor and CEO of the former Isis Shire in 2000.

“This terrible event was a tragedy which took 15 lives and influenced the lives of many more,” Cr Dempsey said.

“Childers became internationally known for the wrong reasons, but also showed the world its compassion, care and genuine concern for the welfare of those who were touched by grief.

“The loss of lives in such dreadful circumstances was not entirely in vain. It created intense scrutiny around the rules and regulations related to budget accommodation.

“Today there are more stringent requirements and inspections to ensure the safety of young people who come to live and work in our community.”

Cr Dempsey said the council had continued the promise to always remember the 15 people who died.

He said the commemoration would comply with Covid-19 restrictions, which precluded international visitors from attending.

The memorial area upstairs at 72 Churchill St, Childers, will be open to visitors from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday with a Covid-safe plan in place. To book access at a particular time, call 4130 4750 or email BRGAdmin@bundaberg.qld .gov.au before noon June 22.