Council's plan to bring jobs to Bundy

DECENTRALISATION: The Bundaberg Courthouse could become part of a government office hub.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has made a strong case for the region to be considered for a Federal Government department should the Coalition's latest push for decentralisation go ahead.

The council has made a submission to the parliamentary inquiry looking into the issue, saying it supported the policy of decentralisation and believed the Bundaberg region was "well placed as an agriculture centre to benefit from this process while delivering substantial economic benefits to our region”.

Part of its plan would be to create a "government office hub” in the Bundaberg CBD.

The submission notes the strength of Bundaberg's Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing industry, which contributes about $620.4 million to the gross regional product.

"Council considers this region to be a prime candidate for relocating a related government agency therein,” the submission states.

"This may be related to agriculture or another department that cover areas such as trade or water.”

The council also suggested departments relating to health care and social services could be brought to Bundaberg.

The submission references a plan to build a government office facility housing the council and other levels of government at parcels of land along Quay St including the Claude Wharton Building, Bundaberg Courthouse, council offices and the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said moving government departments into regional areas such as Bundaberg would boost our economy.

"We certainly believe there would be a positive economic flow into the region,” he said.

"I think it would open up employment opportunities for locals to fill a lot of the roles.”

Mr Morgan disagreed with some suggestions that moving departments to regional areas could lead to less qualified workers taking up government positions.

"For starters they would fill the positions with people that are trained for it,” he said.

"I think it will open up the opportunity for upskilling.”

While Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, a self-described "passionate advocate of decentralisation” did not say what department he would like to see in Bundaberg he said criteria to identify regions suitable for relocation of agencies were being developed and would be considered by Cabinet.

"As announced last week, portfolio ministers will assess which departments are suitable for decentralisation and report back to Cabinet by August.

"Relevant ministers will then report to Cabinet with robust business cases for decentralisation by December.”