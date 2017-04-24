Council's new policy gets tough on overdue rates

BUNDABERG Regional Council is taking a hard-line stance on overdue rates, with balances outstanding after four weeks referred to a collection agency.

The policy came into effect for rates due on March 10 this year, with residential and commercial property owners who failed to pay by April 3, or make any contact with the council to discuss their circumstances, sent demand letters threatening hundreds of dollars in legal fees if legal action was necessary.

With the council owed more than $10 million in rates as of April 7, a council spokeswoman said the council's ability to provide services to the community and meet budget commitments was inhibited by outstanding rates, which averaged $6.5million a year.

"Also, the legal process involved to pursue outstanding rates is incredibly expensive for council and the community,” she said. "Council hopes that a new approach will assist to address these issues and decrease the costs in recovery and debt.

"The Recoveries and Reconstruction company has been engaged to work with council to achieve positive outcomes for both council and the community.

"The company does not charge ratepayers additional charges for debt recovery and only charges legal fees if legal action is necessary.”

The spokeswoman said under the council's Rate Recovery Policy, reminder notices were issued to ratepayers who did not pay their current half-year rates or make a satisfactory payment commitment.

"In the reminder notice sent on 20 March, ratepayers were advised that if they could not make a payment or contact council to discuss a repayment plan by 3 April, 2017, they may be referred to an external, specialist company for further recovery action; 2258 ratepayers responded to the correspondence,” she said.

From April 3 the Recoveries and Reconstruction company issued correspondence to ratepayers with outstanding payments.

"If a ratepayer, after receiving direct correspondence from the Recoveries and Reconstruction company, either pays the account in full or enters into an acceptable payment commitment, there are no additional fees to be paid by the ratepayer apart from the interest charges that are normally charged,” the spokeswoman said.

"If the ratepayer does not pay the overdue amount or does not enter into a suitable payment commitment and legal proceedings are undertaken ... then the scaled costs of the claim being the court filing fee, service fee and solicitors' costs become payable by the ratepayer.”

As at April 7, $ 10,066,771.49 in rates was outstanding, with overdue balances attracting an 11% interest rate.