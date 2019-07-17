Menu
Departing Council CEO Gary Rinehart.
Council News

Council's moving tribute to CEO ahead of departure

Alex Treacy
by
17th Jul 2019 1:00 PM

COUNCIL has issued a moving tribute to departing CEO Gary Rinehart at his last meeting in the role, which he leaves at the start of August.

Mr Rinehart announced he was retiring for family reasons last month, after just nine months in the role.

"It's been a short time, cut too short," Mayor Rachel Chambers said at the meeting in Mundubbera.

"I feel like the progress we've made in nine months has been years' worth.

"When you (Mr Rinehart) started, I told you I like to go fast, and you told me that you liked to go fast too.

"But I think you underestimate how considered you are as a manager.

"You go fast but you bring the team with you.

"I don't know about blood, but there's certainly been sweat and tears.

"Thank you for a short but fertile term."

Councillor Paul Lobegeier agreed with Cr Chambers.

"I don't think anyone but close staff know how many hours you have spent turning around our systems," he said.

Cr Lobegeier praised the "visible leadership program" Mr Rinehart drove, which often involved the CEO pulling on the orange personal protective gear and visiting depots and the works team.

Former CEO of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Ian Flint, has been appointed as acting CEO until September 30.

council ceo gary rinehart north burnett regional council rachel chambers

