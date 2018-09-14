Council's green plan to beautify the region

ONE thousand trees will be planted in streets across the region between now and June next year as council aims to revitalise the city.

Bundaberg Regional Council staff are putting their green thumbs to work as part of the 1000 Street Trees Project, planting trees in Bundaberg, Childers, Gin Gin and many of the region's coastal spaces.

Environmental and Natural Resources portfolio spokesman Councillor Wayne Honor said the project was in response to a desire to beautify urban areas and make a greener region.

"Trees provide shade along pathways for walking and cycling, help to reduce wind speeds, help to reduce solar radiation from roads, footpaths and buildings, help to reduce energy use, assist in air purification and can encourage residents to be active outdoors,” Cr Honor said.

He said planting trees would also increase property values, act as landmark features and give character to the landscape.

It would also help preserve Bundaberg's natural history.

"The Bundaberg Region has gone through a drastic change since European settlement in the 1860s.

"Large areas of vegetation were almost totally cleared by 1900, with the rich, fertile soil supporting one of the most productive agricultural regions in Queensland,” he said.

Cr Honor said the areas selected for the project were carefully planned out to identify areas that would benefit from the initiative.