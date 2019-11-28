Menu
Cr Helen Blackburn in the Bundaberg CBD.
Council’s freight flight fight

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
MAYORAL candidate Helen Blackburn has condemned current Mayor Jack Dempsey’s announcement about investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

Cr Blackburn said the announcement came as a shock to fellow councillors.

Cr Blackburn said an investment prospectus launched last week was the first the councillors had heard about the plan and then they read about it yesterday morning in the NewsMail.

“What really is lacking is a level of transparency with the elected council team,” Cr Blackburn said. She said councillors had been elected to represent the community.

“Cr Dempsey is showing no respect for their positions by making announcements with no knowledge by the councillors nor by the appointed portfolio holder, who in this case is councillor Greg Barnes,” Cr Blackburn said.

“I have spoken to him (Cr Barnes) this morning and he was totally unaware of anything to do with an international freight terminal.”

She said she believed it could be a good opportunity but assumed they would have had meetings at council to discuss this.

“Obviously I would have expected that we would have a number of consultations in relation to this matter and it would be a decision of the entire council and not of one person,” she said.

Cr Blackburn said she thought it could be a good opportunity if all councillors were made aware of the details surrounding the project.

Cr Dempsey was at a conference in Brisbane yesterday and unavailable for comment, but a council spokesman responded: “In relation to international airfreight, the Mayor was speaking at a workshop on the Queensland Freight Action Plan. In that forum he raised items with stakeholders from the Invest Bundaberg prospectus, which was publicly launched last week after being presented earlier to all councillors at a consultation meeting.”

