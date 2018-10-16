REVEALED: Council wages and finances

COUNCIL: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey addressed media following a tumultuous meeting between councillors at Gin Gin on Monday.

COUNCIL: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey addressed media following a tumultuous meeting between councillors at Gin Gin on Monday. Tahlia Stehbens

BUNDABERG Regional Council staff wages rose by more than $2 million in the past financial year.

Details of the council's financial statements are contained in Bundaberg Regional Council's 2017-18 annual report, which will be presented for adoption at today's council meeting.

It's clear running an organisation that services about 100,000 people is big business.

Staff wages and salaries rose from $50,233,524 on June 30, 2017, to $52,455,556 on June 30, 2018.

The council's top paid employee earns between $300,000 and 400,000 a year.

An additional five senior managers earn between $200,000 and $300,000 and two between $100,000 and $200,000.

Last year only three senior team members earned between $200,000 to $300,000.

The total remuneration package payable in 2017-18 to senior management is $1,753.209.

Meanwhile, of those elected by the community to council, Mayor Jack Dempsey remains the highest paid.

His annual salary is $148,535.92 with $17,824.31 in superannuation.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor is the second highest with $97,722.04 in remuneration and $11,726.64 superannuation.

Councillors Jason Bartels, Wayne Honor, Helen Blackburn, Greg Barnes, Scott Rowleson, Ross Sommerfeld and Judy Peters all received $85,993.96 each in remuneration and $10,319.28 in superannuation.

Councillor Steve Cooper was paid $31,751.62 in remuneration and $3810.19 in superannuation and John Learmonth was paid $29,105.65 and $3492.68 respectively.

David Batt earned just over $30,000 before he was elected as the Member for Bundaberg after November's election.

And the late Peter Heuser was paid $46,635.19 in remuneration and $5596.22 in superannuation before he stepped down as a councillor for health reasons.

Collectively the councillors sought $187,583.19 refunds for expenses.

These included travel expenses.

Cr Dempsey sought reimbursement of $9799.04 for his trip to Boston for the Queensland Premier's Trade and Business Delegation.

The trip was for eight days from May 31 June 8.

Cr Trevor, Cr Barnes and Cr Rowleson along with CEO Stephen Johnston travelled to Nanning, China, during September 2017, where they visited Bundaberg's sister city and took part in China's ASEAN Trade Expo.

Combined the four claimed $11,630.17 in expenses.

During the financial year there was 14 ordinary meetings of council and one "special and budgetary" meeting.

The mayor, Cr Bartels Cr Blackburn and Cr Rowleson attended all of these meetings.

Cr Trevor and Cr Sommerfeld missed one ordinary meeting, and Cr Peters also missed one and the budgetary meeting.

Cr Honor attended 11 meetings and Cr Barnes was present for 10.

The other councillors went to less as they were not elected for the full term.

During the year, councillor conduct was recorded with two complaints about councillor conduct or performance noted, where no action was taken.

Meanwhile, one complaint about misconduct was referred to the chief executive of the local government. Details about this were not reported.